Demetria Edwards

Edwards, Demetria Ann



Age 64, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2026. Funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm, Friday, March 27, 2026, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.



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