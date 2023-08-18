DeMent, Maxwell U.



Maxwell U. DeMent, age 88, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on August 15, 2023. He was born on February 20, 1935, in Enon, Ohio, the son of the late Everett and Mary (Dennison) DeMent. Max lived a life filled with love, laughter, and meaningful connections. He dedicated himself to his chosen profession and served as a barber for an impressive thirty-eight years as the proud owner of DeMent's Barber Shop on Tibbetts Ave. Max's commitment to serving others extended beyond the walls of his barbershop. He embraced every opportunity to strengthen the bonds within his community. His deep-rooted patriotism led him to serve in the United States Army. During his military service, he honed his skills as a marksman, sharpshooter, and expert on sub-machine guns while driving tanks. His dedication to protecting his country was a testament to his unwavering commitment to duty and honor. Outside of work and military service, Max cherished spending time with family and friends. An avid fisher and hunter, he found solace in nature's embrace. Max's love for exploring new places with his loved ones led him on adventures across the country and through seven foreign countries. Whether it was playing cards or games with family and friends, going to the Moose Lodge, playing poker with his buddies at Elderly United, having breakfast with his Saturday morning breakfast club or tending to his thriving garden filled with meticulously designed roses, Max embraced life's simple pleasures with enthusiasm and joy. He is survived by his loving wife, Joan (Gragg) DeMent, whom he married on December 5, 1965. As a father to Jan Rees, Sheila (Bill) Brugger, and Gregory (Jennifer) DeMent, Max embraced the role of fatherhood wholeheartedly. Being a proud grandfather brought him immeasurable joy. He was the proud grandpa to Brandon (Melissa) Hale, Courtney (Cory) Craig, Colton (Hayli) DeMent and Cayden DeMent and great grandpa to Haisley LeeAnn Maxine DeMent. He celebrated every milestone with enthusiasm and provided unwavering support along their respective paths. In addition to his immediate family members, Max leaves behind a sister-in-law, Betty Lou Gragg and numerous special nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends who held him close to their hearts. In this time of mourning and reflection, may we find solace in the memories we shared with Max and the knowledge that he has been reunited with his parents; siblings, Fleta Hoffman, Orris (Maria) DeMent, Virginia (Kenneth) Teach; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Bonnie and Rodney Gragg; and brother-in-law, Roger Gragg. Let us remember him for his unwavering dedication to his craft as a barber and for the robust laughter that echoed through the walls of his barbershop. May we cherish the moments spent in nature alongside him or engaging in lighthearted card games. Let us honor his commitment to service and patriotism throughout his military career. On Sunday, August 20th, 2023, visitation will be held at Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center in Springfield from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, followed by a funeral service beginning at 2:00 PM. On August 21st, 2023, Max will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Burial Park in Springfield at 2:00 PM. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



