Deloris Maze

Maze, Deloris June



MAZE, Deloris June, age 92, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 29th, 2025 peacefully at the Winfield at Middletown surrounded by family. She was born April 13, 1933 in Soldier, Kentucky and moved to Ohio in1951. She was employed as a cook at Hunter School and made custom drapery for Dillards (formerly McAlpins) for many years.



Deloris was a member of the Stratford Heights Church of God. She loved sewing and spent many hours making crafts to sell for church fundraisers and gifting to her friends and family. Deloris was a wonderful cook and always opened her kitchen to everyone and shared family recipes.



Preceding her in death were her parents, Arlie and Jewell (Boyd) Donahue; her loving husband of 70 years Charles Elwood Maze; brothers Howard (Alice) Donahue and Bill (Polly) Donahue and sister Joyce (Robert) Lyons.



She is survived by her three children, Gary (Ann) Maze, Carol (Gary) Spicer and Greg (Diane) Maze; five grandchildren Kathy (Keith) Foley, Michael (Brandy) Spicer, Kayleigh Spicer (Ross Berquist), Kendall (Tim) Hernandez and Carlie Maze; two great grandchildren Keira and Johnathan Foley and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.



A private service will be held for the family at a date to be determined.



The family would like to share a loving "thank you" and appreciation to the Winfield at Middletown and Hospice Care of Middletown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St., STE B, Middletown, Ohio 45044.



