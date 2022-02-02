DELONG, Donald L.



Age 76, of Millville, Ohio, passed away on January 30, 2022, at his home. He was born on July 16, 1945, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of Walter and Irene (Eckstein) DeLong. He graduated from Ross High School in 1964 and served in the United States Army. On



August 24, 1968, he married Sherlie Buck at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Don was



employed at General Motors for many years and later worked for Rumpke. He is survived by two children, Jennifer (Jeff) Stenger and Walt DeLong; two grandchildren, Andy Stenger and Carrie Stenger; five sisters, Rosemary Miley, Charlotte Gardner, Catherine Gardner, JoAnn Houston, and Joyce Follick; and many other loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sherlie DeLong; three brothers, Johnny, Danny and Billy DeLong; and three sisters, Helen Hacker, Dorothy Morgan, and Jeanette Lambert. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Sunday, February 6, 2022, from 12 noon until the time of the service at 2 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Millville Cemetery on Monday at 11 a.m. If desired, memorials may be made to a charity of choice. Online



