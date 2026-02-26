Deloger May Jr.

May Jr., Deloger "Groom"



Deloger "Groom" May Jr. was a lifelong resident of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2026. Born on November 18, 1948, to Deloger and Lucile May. Deloger was a proud graduate of the Clark County Public School System and went on to serve his country with honor in the United States Army. During his military service, he earned the National Defense Service Medal, and the Sharpshooter Rifle Badge. He completed his military training at the Non- Commissioned Officer Candidate School in Fort Bliss, Texas. His time in the military exemplified his dedication to duty and commitment to this country. Family was central to Deloger's life. He is survived by his six children, Elijah May, Deloger May III, Kenneth May, Devonaire May, Morel May and Tori May, two brothers Willie Quarles and Alonzo May, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Angela May and two sisters, Annie Renshaw and Lenora Scott. Deloger's legacy is one of love, strength, and inspiration. His memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. May those who mourn his passing find comfort in remembering the profound impact he had on their lives. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial, will Military Honors, will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



