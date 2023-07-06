Dellinger, Patricia

Dellinger (Angel), Patricia "Patt"



Patricia "Patt" Dellinger, age 89, of Englewood, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on June 30, 2023. She was born on August 7, 1933, to the late Jake and Gertrude (Shepherd) Angel in McKee, Kentucky. Patt was a District Clerk for the Hoover Company for 17 years before she retired. She was also a member of Shiloh Church for more than 30 years. Patt is survived by her son: Scott (Linda) Dellinger, daughter: Tambra (Charlie) Samuels, grandchildren: Kristi, Tabitha, Amanda, Malissa, great grandchildren: Emmalee, Konner, Rylen, Nora, Mya, George, Kinsey, Ailee, sister: Janet (Rusty) Ferrell, sister-in-law: Nancy Angel, along with numerous other relatives and friends who she leaves to cherish her memory. In addition to her parents, Patt was preceded in death by her beloved husband: George H. Dellinger, son: Jorge Gregory Dellinger, and brother: James Angel. A Service will take place at 11:00 am, on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood, OH). A Visitation will be held from 9:30 am until the time of her service. Burial to follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Everyone is welcome to join the family from 1:00 - 2:30 pm at Shiloh Church (5300 Philadelphia Dr, Dayton, OH 45415) for a meal to celebrate Patt's life. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home - Englewood

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral