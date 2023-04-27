X

Dellapina, Daniel

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Dellapina, Daniel Lee "Danny"

Daniel Lee "Danny" Dellapina, age 52, of Springfield, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on April 22, 2023. Danny was born on February 21, 1971, to Richard and Ardath (Sharp) Dellapina in Columbus, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 5:00  9:00 on Friday, April 28, 2023, at LITTLETON AND RUE FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Raphael's Catholic Church on Saturday, April 29 at 12:00. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dellapina Scholarship Fund in c/o The Springfield Foundation. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at the Simon Kenton Inn on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 1:30  4:30 pm. To view his full obituary, memorial video tribute and leave online condolences please visit www.littletonandrue.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
DeAloia, Dominic
2
Woods, Jason
3
Clemons, James
4
Coyne, Mary
5
Goodwin, Sally
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top