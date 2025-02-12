Dellapina, Ardath Sharp



Ardath Sharp Dellapina, age 85, of Springfield, Ohio passed away on February 7, 2025. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at St. Raphael Church at 225 E. High Street. A burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Dellapina Scholarship Fund at the Springfield Foundation, 333 N Limestone St, Suite 201, Springfield, Oh 45503. To view her complete obituary and leave online condolences, please visit www.littletonandrue.com





