Delk, Bernadean A. "Bernie"



Bernadean A. "Bernie" Delk, 84, of Springfield, passed away in her home on Friday, February 2, 2024. She was born in Whitewood, Virginia on March 6, 1939, the daughter of the late Flem and Maggie (Wimmer) Jones.



When Bernie moved to Ohio, she worked as a waitress at Schultz's in Greenfield and then moved to Hillsboro where she assisted with children with special needs. Bernie attended Ohio University, Wright State University and Central State University and ultimately earned two master's degrees from the University of Dayton. In 1998, she retired as principal of Town & Country Day School following over 25 years of teaching and caring for children with special needs.



She is survived by her husband, Kermit Delk, whom she married on April 10, 1982; daughters, Jennifer Stafford, Pamela (Jim) Mortell and Jill (Eric) Helman; grandchildren, Jacob and Ellyn Mortell, Ashley (Lee) Blackford, Allison (John) Scordia, and Andrew Helman; four great grandchildren, Connor, Austin, Eli and Evelyn Blackford; nephews, Kenneth Hornsby and Brud S. Blevins Jr.; and niece, Gilda Gaye Hurt. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Benton Jones, Grover Walter Jones, Erma Nell Burress, Linda Lou Bowman, Helen Nadine Hornsby, Albert Jones, Don Jones, and Jimmy Jones.



A celebration of Bernie's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 17, 2024 in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton or St. Vincent DePaul. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





