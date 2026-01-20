Delilah Breeding

Breeding, Delilah



Delilah Natalie "Lila" Breeding, age 93, of Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Saturday January 17, 2026, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 13, 1932, in Middletown, Ohio, daughter of Albert and Evelyn (Upton) Bolling. She graduated from Middletown High School - Class of 1950. She married Dean Breeding on December 4, 1953. She was a member of New Vine Community Church. Lila was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 52 years in 2005; an infant son; and her brother, Allen Bolling. She is survived by her son, Dean Alan (Abbey) Breeding; daughters, Delilah Jean (Jeffery Kim) Burns, and Dawn Elizabeth (Steve) Navarra; 7 grandchildren, Lauren (Joe) Obermeier, Dean (Tiffany) Lanier, Dyllan Lanier, Aiden Lanier, Katrice (Jake) Bogie, Steven Navarra, Jr. and Reagan Navarra; numerous great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Thursday January 22, 2026, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Road, Germantown, Ohio, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m. with Mark & Chuck Wolfinbarger officiating. The burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Poasttown, Ohio. If desired memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com