Delanglade, Ronald

Ron deLanglade passed away April 29, 2023 after several years of declining health. He was born May 20, 1936, in Indianapolis, Indiana. The second son of Louis J. and Ruth (Monfort) deLanglade. All which have predeceased him. Ron graduated from Wabash College then received his MS and PhD degrees from Purdue University. He was a true botanist at heart. He spent 2 years as an instructor at Wabash College while completing his PhD. He then joined the faculty at Eastern Kentucky University. In 1967, he began his teaching career at Wittenberg where he taught for 46 years and was named Professor Emeritus of Biology in June of 2016. He was first and foremost a teacher, who inspired many students. During his career, he served as department chair for 22 years. Ron initiated, directed, and taught the Bahama Field Station Study program as well as initiating the marine biology program with Duke University and the 3-2 occupational therapy program with Washington University, among his many achievements. His yard was a garden oasis where he spent countless hours. It was on the WASSO Garden Tour multiple times and recognized as Home of the Week multiple times. He married Violet Ann Shew on August 5, 1962. They shared their lives for 60 years enjoying their family, trips to the islands, whole family beach vacations, and antiquing. He will be sadly missed by Ann and his daughters, Élise deLanglade-Spriggs, Joy Stablein, her husband, Chris, and his five grandchildren; Sophia, Claire, Stella, Max and Luke. A service will be held at the Christ Episcopalian Church on May 27th at 2:00 p.m. followed by a gathering of his family and friends to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his honor to The Dr. Ronald deLanglade Endowed Scholarship at https://giving.wittenberg.edu/DeLanglade or the Food Pantry at Christ Episcopal Church.




