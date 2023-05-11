Deis, Wesley Alan "Wes"



Our family mourns the sudden loss of Wes Deis, whose heart beat strongly for his loved ones, all the way to its last. He was loved by so many, chiefly among them his wife Julie Lander Deis, and daughter Janae Poppa Deis and her husband Sean Noonan who are expecting their first child Xander in the next few weeks and whom he was so excited to meet. Also, Janae's brothers Justin and Jordan, and his stepsons Luke and Nathan Abramczyk and their wives Joni and Kim.



Wes had an eye for spotting the potential in items that others might discard. He enjoyed re-purposing and preserving objects that held meaning and value for him saving them for future projects, which he was looking forward to diving into in his retirement planned in June.



He was known by family and friends to be an enthusiastic conversationalist and was always eager to learn something new and to share his wealth of knowledge and experiences on far-ranging topics with those he cared about.



His loss is especially difficult as he stood at the precipice of an exciting new chapter in his life to be filled with retirement and having a brand-new grandchild to cherish and grace with his twinkling smile.



While our hearts are heavy, they are lightened ever so slightly by the thought that St. Peter may at this very moment be learning a few of the finer points of pearly gate construction.



Wes will be dearly missed. A Prayer Service will be held for him on June 23 at The John Bryan State Park Upper Day Lodge at 10:30 a.m., followed by lunch at 11:00 and a Life Celebration in which guests may speak if they wish about special memories of Wes. Three memorial masses will be said for him at St. Anthony Church on June, 4th, July 16th and August 27th all at 9:00 a.m.

