DeHart, Thomas John



Thomas John DeHart, 97 years old, passed away at home on September 30, 2023. Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Violet DeHart (Perry) on April 30, 2012; son Thomas DeHart in October 2011; his parents Thomas Dewey DeHart and Mary D. DeHart (Halsey); brothers Carl DeHart, Paul DeHart, Ernest Eugene DeHart and sister Pat Lanum. Tom was born April 6, 1926, in Middletown, Ohio. Tom grew up on a farm with his siblings and parents. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and served during WWII on a Landing Ship Tank (LST). After he was discharged from the Navy, Tom worked at Armco Steel in Middletown, Ohio and retired after 40 years. Tom married Violet Perry on February 26, 1949. Tom is survived by his daughter Cheryl L. (David) McDaniel, Middletown, Ohio; grandchildren Jason (Aimee) Simms of Albany, Oregon, Donavan McDaniel of Miamisburg, Ohio and Shannon McDaniel of Cincinnati, Ohio; great grandchildren Savana Newkirk and Jackson Rowley; special friends Pat Lisa and Tim Brewer of Franklin, Ohio. Tom is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews and great-great-great nieces and nephews and many cousins. One of Tom's favorite things was eating breakfast at Frisch's, Mom's and Bob Evans Restaurants. He had a lot of favorite waitresses and friends at the restaurants. A visitation will take place at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave Middletown, Ohio 45005 on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 from 11:00am-1:00pm with a funeral service to follow at 1:00pm. Burial will take place at Butler County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of Dayton or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.bakerstevensparramore.com





Funeral Home Information

Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home

6850 Roosevelt Avenue

Franklin, OH

45005

https://www.bakerstevensparramore.com