Dehart, Sandra Fern



Sandra Fern Dehart aged 76 of Logan, Ohio passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023 at the Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster, Ohio. Born October 26, 1946, in Magnetic Springs, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late William Edgar and Minnie Fern (Pierce) Everhart. Sandra is a retired painting contractor and drove a semi for many years, seeing much of the country along the way. She lived a full life and will be remembered as resilient, loving, persistent and independent. Sandra was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She is survived by one daughter, Teresa Sue Dement of Logan; four grandchildren, Kevin Wright, Jessica Pritchett, Tyler (Alyssa) Dement and Dakota Dement; one great-granddaughter, Rosaelynn Pritchett; and many special nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, William Dehart; son, Jerry L. Wood: four brothers and four sisters. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Roberts Funeral Home, 60 West Hunter St., Logan, Ohio, with Pastor Thomas L. Gates II officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday from 12 noon until the time of the service, at the funeral home.

