DeHART, Linda M.



Age 78 of Dayton, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022. She was born December 28, 1943, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Benard and Rhea Bogner. Along with her



parents, she is preceded in death by son-in-law, George Estes. Linda is survived by her children, Thomas F. Wise, II,



Carole J. Estes, David A.



(Jessica) DeHart; grandchildren, Houston (Jessica), Melissa,



Calvin (Jonda), Amanda (Billy), Tyler, Jamee, Kimmy, Madison, and Evan; 7 great-grandchildren; brothers, David (Cheryl) Bogner and Thomas Bogner; sister-in-law, Patricia DeHart; cousin, Barb Snurr; dear friends, Donna and Jim (of 64 years), Renee and Mike, and Doris; as well as numerous loving



relatives and many friends. Linda will be remembered for her love of talking on her phone, and always "having a secret to tell you." She was so loved and was always considered a mother to all of the neighborhood children. Linda will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at



Newcomer Kettering Chapel, (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 10:30 am at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, (830 Bowen St., Dayton, OH 45410). Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

