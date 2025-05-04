Deger, Ronald

Deger, Sr., Ronald



It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Ronald Thomas Deger, Sr., a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, who passed away on April 29, 2025, at the age of 83. He was born to the late Dr. Robert and Winnifred (Grant) Deger on May 21, 1941, in Dayton, Ohio, where he happily lived the majority of his life. Ron was a proud product of Dayton's Catholic schools - one of many Degers to attend Corpus Christi Grade School, Chaminade High School, and the University of Dayton. He served three years in the United States Marine Corps before returning to Dayton for the start of his professional career as a business executive. Over the next 40 years, he held leadership positions with Dayton Superior, Danis Industries, and Waste Management, and eventually founded the first Shred-It franchise in Dayton. He and his college sweetheart, Joyce (Niekamp), built a marriage that endured for more than six decades - and was marked by deep partnership, loyalty, and shared purpose. He is survived by Joyce and their three children: Ron Jr. (Audrey), Dave (Amy), and John; and by four grandchildren: Blake, Morgan, Sam, and Jake. He is also survived by his siblings Grant (Candice), Robert, Chris (Jack), Beth, Phil (Terri), and Doug and was preceded in death by his sister Paula (Robin). Ron was the epitome of "good people." He was well-liked in every neighborhood he lived in and every organization he joined. Neighbors, friends, and family knew they could always count on him for advice or a helping hand. To his extended family, he was their "peach." To his wife and children, he was their rock-steadfast, dependable, and always present when they needed him. Ron enjoyed golf and bowling, and he loved playing bridge with Joyce and their various groups of friends. He had a deep appreciation for reading and history-especially the history of Dayton-and spent many years volunteering as a guide at Carillon Park. But more than anything, Ron loved his family. He cherished time with his siblings and treasured every moment he spent with his children and grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to celebrate his life. Ron's family will receive visitors at Westbrock Funeral Home, located at 5980 Bigger Road, Kettering, OH, on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Mass will be held Wednesday, May 7 th at 11:00 AM at St. Henry Catholic Church, 6696 Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH, followed by his burial at Calvary Cemetery and a luncheon at St. Henry. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Castle in Centerville. Visit https://www.friendsatthecastle.com/ and click the "Support Us" link in the lower right corner.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com