Dees, Wanda C.



Wanda C. Dees age 85 of Hamilton passed away Thursday May 15, 2025. She was born April 7, 1940 in Monroe, Ohio the daughter of the late Harold White and Lorena (Hill) White. She was a 1958 graduate of Monroe High School. On February 14, 1964 she married Henry Dees. Mrs. Dees worked as a secretary for many years, first at Mosler Safe Company in Hamilton, Avon Products in Springdale, and was the church secretary at the First Church of God in Hamilton. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was also very fond of talking on the phone with her sisters. Mrs. Dees is survived by her husband Henry "Hank" Dees; two sons Craig Dees and Bradley (Gina) Dees; three grandchildren Dorrian Dees, Bryce Dees, and Dreyden Dees; and her siblings the late Valerie (Edward) Beyer, the late Lois (the late James) Moreland, Barbara (Dale) Cole, Linda (the late Neil) Van Cleve, David (Lana) White, Virginia (the late Robert) Frederick, Donna (Doug) Moak, James White, and the late Lisa Gibbs. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Friday May 23, 2025 from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM, with Rev. Nancy Hulshult, officiating. Entombment to follow in the Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. www.websterfuneralhomes.com



