Deerwester, Nancy A.
Deerwester, Nancy A, 87 of South Charleston, Ohio died July 24, 2025. Visitation Friday August 1, 2025 at 10:00 AM First Presbyterian Church, South Charleston with services beginning at 11:00AM. Evans Funeral Home, Milford, Ohio www.evansfuneralhome.com
Funeral Home Information
John H. Evans Funeral Home, Inc. - Milford
741 Center Street
Milford, OH
45150
