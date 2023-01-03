DEERE (Godwin),



Nora Lee



97, of Urbana, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 30, 2022, in Mercy Memorial Hospital.



She was born on December 9, 1925, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harry D. and Ethel Grace (Wallace) Godwin. She was a graduate of Rushsylvania High School. Nora Lee was married to the late Raymond P. Deere for 73 years until his passing in 2018.



Together Nora Lee and Raymond had two sons that survive: Ronald (Melanie) and Roger (Debra) Deere. Nora Lee is also survived by her grandchildren: Brendan (Angi) Deere, John Deere, Courtney (Tricia) Deere, Kara Stephens, Jessica Deere, and Justin (Abby) Deere; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Lewis, Dean, Floyd, Wuanita, Josephine and JoAnne and their spouses; brother and sister-in-law, Leonard and June Deere; daughter-in-law, Margaret "Peggy" Deere; granddaughter, Stephanie Deere; and great-grandson, Blake Deere.



Nora Lee retired from Grimes Aerospace and was an active volunteer in the community for many years. She enjoyed her friends at the Urbana Champaign County Senior Citizen Center. She was a very talented individual and shared those talents with many throughout the years. Her family especially loved her cakes, pies and candy. Nora Lee was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and assisted members of the ladies sodality with making homemade noodles for the parish bazaar.



A gathering of family and friends will be held 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2023, with Father Jacob Lindle Celebrant. Burial will follow in Oak Dale Cemetery, Urbana.



Memorial contributions in Nora Lee's memory may be made to the Urbana Champaign County Senior Citizen Center, 150 Patrick Avenue, Urbana, Ohio 43078 or PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, Urbana, Ohio 43078.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.vernonfh.com