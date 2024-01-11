Deel, Timothy

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Deel, Timothy

Timothy Eugene Deel, 65 of Commercial Point, OH formerly of Enon passed away to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, January 8, 2023 at Mount Carmel Grove City. He was a graduate of Tecumseh High School and had worked for 30+ years for Concrete Coring Co. of Enon, OH.

Visitation Friday, January 12th from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. with Funeral Service at 2 p.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, OH 43103 Interment will follow at Reber Hill Cemetery, Ashville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: National Kidney Foundation, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr. Suite 215, Columbus, OH 43231. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home

420 Main St W

Ashville, OH

43103

https://www.olivercheekfuneralhome.com

In Other News
1
Keogh, Dennis
2
Bridgman, Kenneth
3
Tanner, Quincy
4
Doughman, Walter
5
Schneider, Koneta
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top