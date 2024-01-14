DeCarlo, Louis N.



Louis N. DeCarlo, age 85 of Springfield passed away December 22, 2023. He was born January 27, 1938 in Iron Mountain, Michigan, the son of the late Pete and Mildred (Pietrantonio) DeCarlo.



He served his country in the U.S. Air Force and as an engineer, retiring at the rank of LtCol after 25 years of service. Lou then worked for several years at RJO Enterprises serving as a contractor to the Air Force. He was co-owner of the My Favorite Muffin and Bagel in Kettering, OH after RJO. Louis enjoyed golfing, walking, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He spent several months each year in Florida with his longtime companion, Judy Stedman.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, David DeCarlo (2000). Louis is survived by two children, son Daniel (Cyndi) DeCarlo and daughter Debra DeCarlo (Tommy Rengert) along with their mother, Diane DeCarlo; two grandchildren, Anthony, Jacklyn,; sister, Mary Ann (Wayne) Hill; longtime companion, Judy Stedman; niece, Tricia Wilke (Jason); nephews, Joe Anderson (Shelly), Mike Anderson (Courtney); great nephews, Bryson Wilke, Jaden Anderson, Brody Anderson, Mikey Anderson, Thomas Anderson; great nieces, Tessa Wilke and Harper Anderson; as well as extended family and friends.



A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at 1:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor Jeremy Hudson officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the time of service. Burial with military honors will follow at Byron Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com



