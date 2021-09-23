springfield-news-sun logo
DEBROSSE, David William

Age 72, of Kettering, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021. David was born July 22, 1949, in Piqua, OH, to Harold and Joann (Wirrig) DeBrosse. A graduate of Piqua Catholic High School in 1967, he graduated from Marian College and earned his Master's in chemistry from Michigan State University. David worked in the pharmaceutical industry for 20 years, and then retired from Kodak in 2018. He was a devout Catholic and a long-time member of Ascension Catholic Church. David loved taking his sons to movies and enjoyed

attending his grandchildren's sporting events. He is preceded in death by his parents. David is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Margo DeBrosse; children, Greg (Diane) of Tulsa, OK, Nick (Jamie) of Centennial, CO, Charles (Melissa) MD, of

Mason, OH; grandchildren, Kate, Quentin, Mike, Matt, and Maggie; brothers, Fred, Adrian (Kathy), Tony (Susan), Matt, and Walter (Julie); sisters, Vicky (Wayne) Daniel, Brenda (Dale) Stephan, and Angie (Ken Zakel) DeBrosse, and numerous

nieces and nephews. Family will greet friends from 2:00 pm-4:00 pm Sunday, September 26 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am Monday, September 27 at Ascension

Catholic Church, 2025 Woodman Dr., Kettering. Memorial

contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324

Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Fond memories and

expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

