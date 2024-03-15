DeBord, Ernest J



Ernest J. DeBord, age 81 passed away on March 11, 2024. Visitation, Sunday, March 17, 2024, at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Rd, Mason, Ohio 45040 from 3:00pm-5:00pm with a funeral service to follow on Monday, March 18, 2024, at 1pm. Burial in West Chester Cemetery.



