Deborah Martineau

MARTINEAU, Deborah "Deb"



Deborah "Deb" Martineau, 75, of Springfield, passed away in her home on March 17, 2026. She was born on September 12, 1950, the daughter of Richard and Stella (Davis) Dixon. Deb was a loving wife, mother and "mamaw" who loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were her world. She enjoyed painting, crocheting, watching her grandchildren (and greats) play sports, and tending to her flower beds. Deb also loved to travel to the beach. She was a gifted painter whose work reflected the beauty she saw in the world around her. She had a unique ability to capture the things she cared about in every piece; whether it be a landscape, portrait, or something abstract that meant a lot to her. Regardless of the subjects she painted, they were always full of warmth and sincerity, just like her. Above all, she was devoted to her family. Nothing brought her greater happiness than time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Deb adored them beyond measure, finding her greatest pride and purpose in watching her family grow and thrive. Her love was foundational that will continue to guide generations to come. She had a deep love for the beach, where the sound of the waves and the warmth of the sun brought her peace. Deb lived simply and fully, finding true happiness not in extravagance, but in everyday joys. She found true happiness in the simplicity of the love of people around her. She will be dearly missed by those who she leaves behind. Deb is survived by her husband of 58 years, William "Bill" Martineau, with whom she built a loving family. She is also survived by her daughter Beth Mccrite (Jessica); daughter-in-law Kelli Martineau; grandchildren Shelbie Lowe, Lindsey Menda (Justin), Nathan Mccrite (Alexis), and Joseph Mccrite (Olivia); and great-grandchildren Jaxon, Lauren, Wesley, Zander, Autumn Kate, and Stella June; brother-in-law Bob Martineau (Jane); sisters-in-law Patricia and Charlotte Dixon; nephews Richie and Randy Dixon. She will also be lovingly remembered by her life-long friends Deborah O'Brian and Karen Geist. She is preceded in death by her son Benjamin Martineau, her brothers Richard Dixon II and Ronald Dixon, and two nephews Robert and Ronald Dixon. Visitation for Deborah will be held Sunday March 22nd from 5-8pm at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The funeral ceremony will begin at 11:00am on Monday March 23rd with burial to follow at Ferncliff Cemetery and a continued celebration of life at the Eagles Club following the graveside. To send flowers, leave online condolences, or to view her memorial video, please visit our website at www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com