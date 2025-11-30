Deborah Cottingham

Cottingham, Deborah Sue "Debbie"



age 73 of Hamilton, passed away at Huntington Court on Monday, November 24, 2025. Debbie was born in Hamilton, Ohio on February 3, 1952 to John C. and Nikola (nee Goins) Stewart. Debbie graduated from Garfield High School in 1970. Throughout the years, she worked for General Electric, Polymark and Woodridge Nursing Home. Debbie enjoyed spending time with her family, game nights and going out to dinner. Her last big adventure was in New Orleans with family. Debbie is survived by her son, Steven (Amy) Cottingham; her grandchildren, Breanna (Michael) Duncan, Austin Cottingham and Donavin (Trinity) Cottingham; her great-grandsons, Mason and Bentley; her siblings, Donald Stewart and Joy (Ben) Maggio; and her nieces and nephews, Maria (Kurtis) Davis, Angela (James) Horner, Ben and John Maggio. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 5, 2025 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to American Cancer Society. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kettering Wound Clinic in Hamilton, Dr. Rachel Bramblet and her staff, and the Huntington Court nurses for their tender care. Condolences may be shared at browndawsonflick.com.



