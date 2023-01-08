DEATON, Arnold



Age 95, of Dayton, passed away on January 4, 2023. Arnold was born on August 5, 1927, in Hazard, KY, to the late James and Callie (Morris) Deaton. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII. Arnold was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Temple where he was saved in the 80's. He had a wealth of knowledge about construction and worked for 37 years at Israel Builders Supplies. Arnold enjoyed bowling and being a member of the Dumb Bassers Club for over 25 years where he indulged in his favorite past time of bass fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Carson and Charlie Deaton, Vernia Holland, Remonia Taylor, Ruby Lanaham, Flo Deaton, and grandson James Scott Deaton. Arnold is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Christine (Price) Deaton; son, Gary Deaton; sisters, Mary and Maxine Noble. Family will greet friends 11AM-12PM NOON on Tuesday, January 10 at Cornerstone Baptist Temple, 1707 Ohmer St, Dayton, OH 45410. Funeral Services will begin at 12PM at the church. Burial to follow at Valley View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Cornerstone Baptist Temple, Mission Fund. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.routsong.com