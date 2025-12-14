Deanne Joseph-Focke

Joseph-Focke (Weigle), Deanne



Deanne Weigle Joseph Focke passed away on December 10, 2025, at the age of 87. Born in Delphos, Ohio, Deanne graduated from Delphos St. John's High School and continued her education at the University of Dayton, where she met her husband, Jerry Joseph. She remained a lifelong passionate Flyer fan. Deanne taught in Catholic and Kettering schools for 30 years before she retired to devote more time to her family, who needed her help. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, Gigi, and friend. Her encouragement and unfaltering love were felt by all who knew her, and her positive outlook and welcoming spirit were shared with all whom she encountered. An enthusiastic Euchre player, she enjoyed euchring her opponents at family gatherings, although she wore the Euchre hat more often than the loner hat. A love of tennis, and then golf kept Deanne active throughout her life, and she encouraged this love in her children and grandchildren. Deanne considered herself blessed by her children, Steve Joseph (Lynda), Chris Joseph (Tamara), Mike Joseph (Stacey), Jenny Roach (Dan), and Jill Skladany (Mike). She adored her 19 grandchildren, Katherine, Matthew, Robert, Michael, Kellie, Benjamin, Andrew, Todd, Jodi, Alex, Kaci, Zack, David, Stephanie, Brenna, Daniel, Connor, Brooke, and Tatum and 17 great grandchildren, Ellie, Elisabeth, Sammy, Edward, Leo, Christopher, Jack, Bizzy, Peyton, Jadyn, Avynn, Maria, Vivi, Joelle, Lillian, Suttin, and Finn. Deanne was fortunate to find a new love and companion in her second husband, Bill Focke, with whom she enjoyed the last 14 years of her life. She lovingly welcomed his daughter, Julie Hyde (Brit) and grandsons, Alec and Sam into the Joseph family. Deanne is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Mary Eva Weigle, her husband, Gerald E. Joseph, her sister, Karen Weigle, her brother, Butch Weigle, and her daughter in law, Susan Evans Joseph. Visitation will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Church 4500 Ackerman Blvd, Kettering, Ohio on January 3, 2026 at 10:00 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.



