Dean, Terence Maxwell "Terry"



At the age of 77 Terry Dean of Dayton, Ohio passed away peacefully at home on October 24, 2023, surrounded by his loving family, friends, and caregivers.







Terry was the first son of Chauncey and Zada Dean, both deceased, and was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on January 7, 1946. The family was later joined by a son, Dennis, who passed away October 28, 2023. In 1960, the family moved to Dayton, Ohio.



Terry continued to live with his family on the family homestead until his death. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Carol Jean Dean. She was the love of his life, and his thoughts will be with her until they meet again. He is also survived by daughters, Camellia (Timothy) Livingston, January (Jeff) Gilger, and Sheila (Jerry) Pintarich. Beloved grandchildren include Alex and Olivia Livingston, Abagail, Lydia, and Caleb Gilger, and Gerald and Sierra Pintarich.







The daily mantra Terry lived by was the following:



1. Complete a task, every day.



2. Learn something new, every day.



3. Do something good for someone without having to be



told, every day.







As his friends and family all knew, this simple credo drove the wonderful facets of his character. The main values that Terry shared with all were industriousness, a passion for learning and education, a generous spirit towards others, profound spirituality, an exceptional command of the English language and a delightful sense of humor.







His industriousness and passion for learning drove him to earn three Master's Degrees (History, English, and Education) from the University of Dayton. They allowed Terry to spend a portion of his career in education. Terry's education also gave him the background to join the family business, CH Dean and Associates which was founded in 1965. During his time there, he was a research analyst for many years as well as a shareholder, board member and inspiration until his death.



He brought the same credo, work ethos and discerning eye to all of his hobbies and passions. They were many and practiced at an elite level as only Terry could imagine. Probably one of his great passions was golf where he scored a hole in one at the young age of 22. He was a member of Miami Valley and Walnut Grove Country Clubs at various times. His passion ultimately led him to build a nationally recognized estate golf course on the family homestead which only added to the beauty of the property.



That keen intellect and sense of history also drove a lifelong interest in stamp collecting. He built a well-recognized and singularly focused collection. His passion for stamps resulted in him being recognized as a life member of the American Philatelic Society. In addition, his passion for history led him to build a detailed and intricate railroad reincarnation of his family's hometown, New Castle, Pennsylvania, circa 1940. A final passion he enjoyed was collecting automobiles, especially Porsche sports cars.



Despite all the above, his greatest passion was his family and friends. He created a beautiful environment for his family and friends to enjoy on the family property. His wish was that the beauty would serve as an inspiration and peaceful retreat for those closest to him to enjoy. This was the ultimate expression of his incredible faith and spirituality.



The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Barry Taylor, Fidelity Home Healthcare, Crossroads Hospice, and the many friends and family who saw to his care, comfort, and moments of peace during his illness.



Terry, your spirit, grace, and generosity will be remembered always and will give us comfort until we all meet again. You are loved and missed, more than you will ever know.



A private service and gathering was recently held with burial at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City, Ohio.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com