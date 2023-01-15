DEAN, Sherman Daniel
Sherman Daniel Dean, 34 of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Monday, January 9 at Miami Valley Hospital surrounded by his loved ones. He was born April 8, 1988, in Louisville, KY, to Charles L. (Deano) Dean and the late Belinda (Maysey) Kemp. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 34 West Pleasant Street in Springfield. Visitation is at 11:00-Noon and service is at Noon. Cremation services provided by Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com.
