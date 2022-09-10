DAY, Paul Steven



A life long resident of Northridge passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022. He was born in Paintsville, KY, on August 28, 1957, to the late Billy Steve Day and Susan T. Emerick. Paul (Steve) is survived by his son, Chris Day and daughter-in-law Heather, grandkids Dalton and Laney Day, daughter, Denise Dull (Craig), grandson Jordan, sister, Debbie DiSalvo, long time girlfriend, Shirley Ward and numerous other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his Parents and his Brother Kenneth W. Day. Paul's pride and joy was Dalton and Laney, he spent every day creating the best memories that they will cherish forever. There wasn't a baseball or softball game, soccer game, football and/or school event that he wasn't at wearing his straw hat. He left an everlasting impression on anyone at the ballpark that encountered his "That's A RIP" or "The Grill is Hot, are you going to Mildew or BBQ". Paul's greatest accomplishments was being a Dad and Papaw, when not attending sports events you could find him searching for car parts, in the workshop working on a classic car with Chris or trying to keep up with Dalton and Laney on the Beach. There are several yearly traditions that will be carried on in his memory, he always said "If you're not living on the edge you're taking up too much room" and that is how we will carry on. He was loved by so many and is definitely someone that you won't forget. Celebration of Paul's Life will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022, 2-4 p.m. at the Hale House, 320 N. Miami Street, West Milton, OH 45383. We are encouraging those that have Classic Cars and/or Motorcycles to please drive them to the Celebration of Life. Since Paul was given his roses while living, it was his wishes that those wanting to honor his life do so by making contributions to the Dalton and Laney Day Trust Fund, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Dayton, OH.

