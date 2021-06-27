DAY, James Butler



Age 80, of Beavercreek, OH, passed away June 24, 2021. He was born to the late Butler and Panny (Hogg) Day on December 9, 1940, at Kings Creek, KY. He graduated from Whitesburg High School in 1957 and then from the University of Kentucky with a BS and MS in Mechanical Engineering. He enjoyed a long and distinguished career at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and other industry leaders as a technical expert and organizational leader in the field of jet engine propulsion. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Jowanda



Davis Day; daughters Katharine (Brian) Treml of Lebanon, OH, and Elizabeth (Wade) Day of Amherst, NY; grandchildren Alexandra and Vanessa Treml; 7 brothers and sisters, Shelia Taylor, Roger (Priscilla) Day, Tony (Alene) Day, Ronnie (Cathy) Day, Millie (David) Banks, Rickey (Jill) Day, and Judy (James)



Jolly; half-sister Brenda Kimball; and numerous nieces and nephews. He enjoyed spending time with his family, reading, and sharing his love of history and genealogy with those around him. He was a man of great knowledge, faith, and love. A private burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the charity of your choice.

