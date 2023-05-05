DAY, DONALD BENJAMIN "DUCK"



Day, Donald Benjamin (Duck), age 61, departed this life, Tuesday, April 25th, 2023. He was a graduate of Dunbar High School and worked for the City of Dayton many years. He was proceeded in death by both of his parents, brother, and sister. He leaves to cherish his memory: two sons; Chawnsey and Donald, grandchildren, sisters, nieces, nephew, cousins, and host of friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday May 6, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., followed by funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, OH. Interment, on May 6, 2023, at Jefferson View Cemetery, 2090 S. Union Rd, Dayton, OH.

