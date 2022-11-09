DAY, Barbara Ann



Age 61 of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Barbara was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on January 20, 1961, to Robert and Mary Ann (Bowden) Dixon. Barbara was passionate about horses and sharing her love of them with children through The Picture Pony. She was also a real estate agent with Martha Baker Realty for many years.



Barbara is survived by her husband of 41 years, Darrell Day; mother-in-law, Christine Day; her children, Jeff (Ashley) Day, Allison (Trevor) Collins, Katie (Dale) Day, Austin (Brittney) Day; brother, Dennis (Debbie) Dixon; her niece, Amy (Bobby) Lunsford; grandchildren, Gabriella, Quinn, Emmi, Clara; and her many cousins and friends who loved her dearly.



She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, James Day and her grandmothers, Emily (Robert) Dixon and Freda (Enyeart) Bowden.



Funeral service will be held at Lighthouse Church, 2630 Hamilton Mason Road, on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 10:00 AM with Cecil Day and Maggie Trumbull, officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Animal Adoption Foundation, aafpets.org.

