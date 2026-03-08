Dawn Baire

Baire (Berry), Dawn Ann



It is with great sadness to announce that our beloved mother, Dawn Ann Baire (Berry), 61, passed away unexpectedly on February 25, 2026, in Palm Bay, FL.



Dawn was born November 20,1964 in Tampa, FL at MacDill Air Force Base, and graduated from Twin Valley South High School in West Alexandria, OH.



Dawn was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, aunt, cousin, friend, and co-worker. She is preceded in death by her mother Jane, grandparents Flo and Wilbur, and shortly after her passing, her mother-in-law Carol passed away to walk with Dawn to the other side.



Dawn is survived by her husband Jack, father and stepmother Don and Luann, stepfather Ron, uncle William and aunt Peggy, cousin Shawna, brother Mike and his family Becky and Hayden, sister-in-law Nichole and her family Daniel, Adam, Daisy, and Abigail, children Alesha, Chelsea, Ashley, Corey, and Sarah, grandchildren Tylan, Jackson, Owen, and Liam, her puppy Belle Ann, along with many extended family members, friends and co-workers.



Dawn was known to most as Mama Baire, as Kiki to some, and to the love of her life as Bunny. Dawn was selfless and always put the needs of others above her own. Her kindness knew no bounds, and she loved with all her heart.



Dawn showed her family and friends how much she cared through quiet acts of love by making favorite meals, attending personal events, sending flowers, or just calling to say hi. She was beautiful on the outside as well as within - simply put - she was sublime!



Although she is gone too soon from those that love her, we find solace in the fact that we were able to get the amount of time that we had with her. Our lives are forever changed by her magnetic presence. Forever loved, forever missed.



A celebration of life will be planned later with family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Dawn's name to either Lions Club International or Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.







