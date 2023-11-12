Davis, William J. "Bill"



William J. "Bill" Davis age 88 passed away Tuesday November 7, 2023. He was born April 21, 1935 in Hamilton to the late Elbert and Henrietta (nee Breinig) Davis. On December 26, 1955 in Hamilton he married Carlene Hardy. Bill was employed at Armco for 27 years as a Research Engineer. He was a 3rd Degree Master Mason, was active in High Twelve as Treasurer/Secretary with Washington Lodge 17, and a Worthy Patron of Ohio Eastern Star. Bill is survived by his wife of 67 years Carlene; two children Jenny (John) Thomas, Andrea (Brian) Batdorf; six grandchildren Brittany (Brian) Miller, Nate Thomas, Dalton (Emilee) Batdorf, Hunter (Katherine) Batdorf, Annie Batdorf, Samantha (Trevor) Davis; four great grandchildren Davis, Blake, Maverick, Maisee; one brother Tom Davis and was also survived by many other family and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his son Greg Davis. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Monday November 13, 2023 from 9:30am until the time of the funeral service at 11:30am. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers donations to "Walk Ahead for Brain Tumor Discoveries" may be made by mailing a check to University of Cincinnati Foundation PO Box 19970 Cincinnati, Ohio 45219. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



