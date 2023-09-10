Davis, Shelby Lee



Shelby Lee Davis of Debary, Florida went to be with his maker on July 14th. Born in 1926 in Arjay Kentucky, a small coal mine camp. He went to Bell County high school where he was captain of the football and basketball teams. When he was a senior in high school he was drafted into the Army for World War II. He got his military training in Alabama before being sent overseas to England. From there he served in France and Germany. After the war he returned to Kentucky and attended Eastern Kentucky University and graduated in June 1950. Returning to Bell County he taught school and coached basketball for three years. While in Kentucky he married Patsy Nunn ,they had one son Michael Wayne Davis. Later in life he left Kentucky and worked for General Motors in Hamilton Ohio. He stayed with GM for 27 years . While in Ohio he met and married Virginia Waldvogel. They traveled the world before settling in DeBary. Shelby was a big volunteer in the early development of the city of DeBary. He belonged to the Masonic Lodge for 70+ years. He leaves his wife Virginia, his son Michael (Sue) and two grandsons Matthew and Mitchell of Lexington Ohio.



