DAVIS, Sandra L.
81, of Miami Twp., was born March 24, 1941, and passed away December 29, 2022.
She leaves behind her husband of 61 years Edwin E. Davis; daughter Amy L. Davis; son Randall B. (Melissa) Davis; grandchildren Sara Jo Davis, William and Maxwell Davis, Stephanie (Sam) Van Houten along with their sons John and Sammy; sister-in-law Eileen (John) Kelly-Mott; and her good friend Connie Sesar.
There will be no services for Sandra. Please honor her in your memories.
