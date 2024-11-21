Davis, Richard

Davis, Richard Park

Age 95 of Fairfield, passed away on November 16, 2024 after a brief battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Fairfield on Saturday, November 23. Visitation will be at 11:00 a.m. with the service to follow at 12:00. For full obituary please visit www.avancefuneralhome.com

