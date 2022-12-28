DAVIS, Mary Ellen



Mary Ellen Davis, 97, of Middletown, died on Monday, December 26, 2022, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. She was born on Tuesday, July 7, 1925, in Trenton, OH, to John and Florence (Fifer) Wendt. Mary is survived by her daughters, Pamela (Matt) Davis Spradling and Beverly Daniel; grandchildren, Todd (Jennifer) Daniel and Lisa (Mike) Sullivan; great-grandchildren, Blake Mason, Christopher Daniel, MiKayla Daniel and Quincey Sullivan; a sister, Frances Creech; and nephew, Rick (Thelma) Creech along with many other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Orban Davis; parents; great-grandchild, Brandon Mason; and brothers, Robert Wendt, Howard Wendt, Dale Wendt and Charles Wendt. Visitation will be Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., (at Bonita Dr.) Middletown, OH 45044. Funeral Service will follow Thursday at 12:00 PM at the funeral home with Chaplain Charity Judd officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please sign the guestbook at



