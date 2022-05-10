DAVIS, James

DAVIS, Sr., James E.



86, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022, in



Hospice of Dayton. He was born May 6, 1936, in Xenia, OH, the son of Thomas E. and Martha L. (Herr) Davis. Jim was a United States Army Veteran in the 188th Airborne Infantry Regiment. He worked as a welder at Navistar for 38 years. Jim was a PADI-certified



Master SCUBA Diver and



Instructor. He earned all the specialty diver certificates including, cave diver, wreck diver, deep diver, and underwater photography. Jim was a longtime member of the Dayton-area SCUBA club, The Ohio Reef



Rovers. Survivors include four children, James Davis, Jr.,



Pamela Davis, Stacey (Julie) Davis, Amy (Michael) Smith; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Alice (Richard) Miller and Sandra (Gary) Lockwood. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Teresa, and brother, Robert. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on



Thursday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior from 1:00 to 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

