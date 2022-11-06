DAVIS, Hazel



Age 72, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, October 27th, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St., Dayton, Ohio 45402, with Rev. Cory Pruitt officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: First African Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery - Glennville, GA. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

