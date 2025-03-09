Davis (Beedy), Deborah Lynn



Davis, Deborah Lynn "Debbie", 78, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Villa Springfield. Debbie was born February 8, 1947, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Cary S. and Beatrice (Wilson) Beedy. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, and spending time with friends and family. Survivors include her husband of 56 years, John; two children, Tami Conklin and Chris (Michelle) Davis; five grandchildren, P.J. (Jessica), Tim (Amy), Pete (Rachel), April and Brandon; ten great grandchildren; one great-great grandson; two siblings, Robert (Rita) Beedy and Karen Carter; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one grandson, Jeremy. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



