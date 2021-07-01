springfield-news-sun logo
DAVIS, Danny

DAVIS, II, Danny Lee "Dayday"

43, of Springfield, passed away June 27, 2021, in his home. He was born December 12, 1977, in Springfield, the son of

Danny Lee and Janice (Webb) Davis. Mr. Davis enjoyed playing cards, fishing, the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Bengals and the Reds. Survivors include his mother, Janice Davis; one daughter, Tiffani (Brandon) Rogers; two grandchildren, Liam and Jenna; siblings, Darrell (Mary) Davis and Carl Ross; several nieces and nephews including special nephew, Bobby Dyke. He was preceded in death by his father. Private services will be held for Mr. Davis' family at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

