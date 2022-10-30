springfield-news-sun logo
DAVIS, Beverly

Obituaries
2 hours ago

DAVIS, Beverly Ann

Beverly Ann Davis, age 85, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on October 17, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer D. Davis and is survived by her three children: Robin Davis, Dennis Davis, and Veronica (Don) Smith. A celebration of Life will be held at Beverly's home on November 12, 2022, from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. For directions to the celebration please contact Beverly's family. To read the full obituary please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

