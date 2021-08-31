DAVIS, Beulah M. "Boots"



Age 100 of Brookville, passed away August 28, 2021. Survived by her daughter: Saundra Richardson, son: Alfred, daughter-in-law: Carolyn, grandchildren: Lesa, Johnnie, and David



O'Daniel, Brian, Jeremy, Crystal, nieces: Marilyn (Rick), Carole (Dan), nephew: Ronnie (Billie Jo) and great-grandchildren and family. Funeral Service at 6:00 pm, Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd. Englewood). Visitation 4:00 pm until the time of service. Burial 12:00 pm, Friday, September 3, 2021, at Arlington Cemetery. Online



condolences at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

