Davis, Barbara

Davis (Funnell), Barbara E. "Barb"



Barbara "Barb" E. Davis, age 78, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2024, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. She was born on October 20, 1945, to the late Clemmett and Margaret (Horn) Fennell in Dayton. Barb worked for DP & L for numerous years before she retired. She was also formerly employed at PNC Bank. She enjoyed being a substitute teacher for Northmont City Schools and teaching classes at ICB. She and her husband, Scott, were members of North Riverdale Lutheran Church for more than 20 years. Barb enjoyed volunteering at her church, and she was an avid gardener. In her spare time, she loved creating beautiful pieces with pottery and enameling. Most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her family. Barb is survived by her beloved husband of 24 years: Scott Davis, children: Teresa Saxon, Rick (Heather) Weber, Whitney (Doug) Peters, & Jason C. Davis, daughter-in-law: Michelle Lynn Weber, grandchildren: Dustin, Brandon, Hazel, Nolan, & Miles Weber, Spencer & Ben Saxon, Vincent Weber, Elliott (Elizabeth) Peters, Alaina (Tristen) Cauthen, and Anderson Peters, great granddaughter: Marigold Cauthen, sister: Patricia (Gary) Taylor, brother-in-law: Michael (Laura) Davis, sister-in-law: Gretchen (David) Neff, along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends she leaves to cherish her memory. In addition to her parents, Barb was preceded in death by her son: Frank Chad Weber, and brother: Jack Fennell. A Visitation for family and friends will take place from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at North Riverdale Lutheran Church (45 Kurtz Ave, Dayton, OH 45405) with a Memorial Service beginning at 12:00 pm with Pastor Susan Masters officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to North Riverdale Lutheran Church in Barb's memory. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



