Davies, Rebecca

Davies (Brubaker), Rebecca Ann "Becky"



Rebecca "Becky" Ann Davies (née Brubaker), age 80, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2025, at her home in Venice, Florida, surrounded by her loving husband and daughters.



Born February 11, 1945, Becky grew up in Gratis, Ohio and graduated from Miami University in 1966. She taught in the Lakota and Hamilton City School Districts before earning a master's degree from Xavier University and working in adult education at D. Russell Lee Vocational School.



Becky is survived by her husband of 58 years, Fred; daughters Anne (Frank) Vicino and Susan (Allen Perry) Davies; grandchildren Cara, Mia, Charley, and Andrew; stepgrandchildren Shelby, Hannah, AJ, Jack, and Jeff; brothers Nick (Lynn), John (Sherry), and Stan (Laurie) Brubaker; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Merrill and Anna Brubaker.



A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice (tidewellhospice.org) or the Brubaker Scholarship at Miami University Foundation.



