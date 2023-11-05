Davies, John Bradley



fondly known as Brad, passed away peacefully in his home on the morning of October 29, 2023, at the age of 73 surrounded by his loving family. Born on April 6, 1950, Brad embraced life with unwavering passion and leaves behind a legacy of love, dedication, and cherished memories.



Brad was a proud graduate of Fairborn High School, Class of 1968, where his love for baseball began to blossom. From his early days in little league to his triumphs as part of two Ohio State Championship teams, Brad's talent and determination were evident. After high school, he continued to pursue his passion for baseball, pitching at Rangley Colorado Junior College before attending the University of Toledo. His commitment and skill led him to pitch for the Detroit Tigers, living out his childhood dream on the grand stage of professional baseball.



A dedicated Air Force Sergeant Personnel Specialist from 1974 to 1977, Brad served his country with honor before embarking on a successful career at Delphi Chassis (General Motors), where he later retired as a supervisor. Even in retirement, Brad found joy working at Jamaica Run Golf Course, sharing his love for the game with others.



While Brad excelled in his professional pursuits, his truest joy came from spending time with his beloved family. He was supportive to his wife Brenda Davies and a caring father to his daughter Lauren Davies. Brad adored his two grandchildren, Adalynn and Amoret Lima, and cherished every moment he spent with them. He was their biggest supporter, cheering them on at their sports events and celebrating their achievements with pride.



Brad's love for sports extended beyond his own career. He enjoyed watching baseball, especially little league games, and was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns. His passion for the games and the camaraderie they brought will be remembered by all who knew him.



Brad is preceded in death by his son, Phillip Davies, his father, Robert Davies, his mother, Lois Davies (Eberle), and his father-in-law, Kenneth Baker. He is survived by his loving wife Brenda, his daughter Lauren, his grandchildren Adalynn and Amoret Lima, his son-in-law Michael Lima, his mother-in-law Lillian Baker Downey, and his brother Bobby Davies. He is also survived by his daughters Erica Davies-Richter and Johna Davies Detweiler.



The visitation to honor Brad's life will be held on Sunday, November 12th, from 11 am until 1 pm at Routsong Funeral home Kettering chapel (2100 E Stroop RD). The funeral services, officiated by Brian Bennett, will follow at 1 pm, with a reception to be held afterward. Brad will be laid to rest in the Royal Oak Cemetery in Brookville, OH, surrounded by the peace and beauty of the Ohio landscape that he held dear.



The Davies family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Nancy Liu and her staff, as well as Nurse Gloria Comer from Kettering Home Health Care, for their compassionate care and support during Brad's final days.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the charity of your choosing in Brad's honor.



Brad's magnetic presence, warm heart, and love for his family will forever be engraved in our hearts. May he rest in eternal peace, knowing that the impact he made on our lives will be cherished and remembered for generations to come.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Dayton, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/