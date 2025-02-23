Davidson, Mary

Davidson (Hawk), Mary Mila



Mary Mila (Hawk) Davidson was born on November 25, 1933, in Georgetown, Ohio and passed on Monday, February 17, 2025. She is preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Lelia (Neal) Hawk, and her brother, Harold Hawk, brothers and sisters-in-law, Willard & Bernida Hawk and Thaddeus (Thad) & Virginia Hawk. Mary is survived by her husband, Delmar Davidson of 71 years; her daughter, Diane (Dennis) Kiger; her son, Dale (Ella) Davidson; and her daughter, Lora (David) Sipple. She is survived by grandchildren, Adam (Brittany) Wiedeman, Mila Wiedeman, Jeremy Davidson, Justin Davidson, and step-grandchildren, Rebecca (Toby) Dearborn, Daniel (Emily) Kiger, and Jessica Kiger, as well as step-great-grandchildren, Dalton Dunlap, Kayden Dearborn, and Karter Kreitzer. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Mary grew up on a farm in Highland/Brown County. She was a majorette at Mt. Orab High School graduating in the Class of 1951. After graduating, she worked in the office at Greenbush School, Mt. Orab Bank, and Kibbler Feed Mill. She married Delmar on Christmas day in 1953 and moved to Dayton OH, where she worked at Cappel/E.F. McDonald, Anchor/Optical Fashion Center, Ohmer Park Upholstery and then retired from National City Mortgage in 1999. Mary was an active member of Belmont United Methodist Church where for 20 years, she served as the kitchen supervisor preparing large dinners. She was very involved in scouting, both Buckeye Trails Girl Scouts as a leader for 20+ years and for several years she was a leader in Cub Scout Pack 45. She joined Dayton Alpha Chapter of the American Business Women's Association in 1987 and was an active member for many years serving as President, Vice-President, Treasurer and was honored as "Woman of the Year" more than once during her membership. Mary avidly sewed, crafted, cooked and helped others. Most of all, she enjoyed traveling on vacation, as well as spending time with her family and friends. She was an exceptional wife, mother, grandmother, and friend and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Ohio Hospice of Dayton, Girl Scouts of Western Ohio - Dayton, or Belmont U. M. Church, Dayton Ohio. Visitation will be held from 4:00pm-7:00pm on February 23, 2025 at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd. Beavercreek). There will be a funeral service held at 11:00am on Monday, February 24, 2025 at the funeral home. There will be a graveside service held at 1:30pm at Mount Orab Cemetery on Monday, February 24, 2025.



