Davidson, Jeannine

Jeannine (Mehl) Davidson, age 92, peacefully passed away October 30, 2023. She was born August 13,1931, in Middletown, OH to Gustave and Olive (Sloan) Mehl. A Visitation will be held Monday, November 13, 2023 from 10:00 AM  11:00 AM at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave. Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.





